Miami Dolphins: Way-too-early 2022 seven-round mock draft
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins have finalized their 53-man roster on Saturday to gear up for the 2021 NFL season.
Wide receiver Will Fuller V, who is suspended for Week 1, does not count against the 53-man roster in Week 1, so there will be one more cut to follow when he is activated. There is clearly a plan for this, and it will not really impact the final roster.
With that said, it is never too soon to look ahead to the NFL Draft, well, maybe it is, but we will do it anyway!
Miami’s roster isn’t perfect, as many rosters aren’t in the NFL, and they can fill some more holes in free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.
As it stands right now, the Dolphins have eight 2022 draft picks.
This is a way-too-early Miami Dolphins 2022 mock draft.
They do not have multiple first, and second-round picks like fans are accustomed to, but they have two fourth-round picks. Miami does not own their own first-round pick, which will complicate some things this draft season.
Miami traded up from pick 12 to pick 6 to draft Jaylen Waddle, and in that trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami gave up their own first-round pick instead.
This was a great move by General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores, in my opinion, mainly because it shows their team they believe in them. Miami should finish ahead of San Francisco this year too, so it was a good bet by the Dolphins.
Obviously, things will change between now and the NFL Draft, but as things stand now, here is a way-too-early Miami Dolphins 2022 mock draft.
* I used The Draft Network’s Mock Draft simulator to help with this mock draft.