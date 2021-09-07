Miami Dolphins: Ranking all 9 positions from worst to first
Is the secondary the best positional group on the Miami Dolphins? Is the offensive line the worst? Where do the quarterbacks fall? We rank them all.
The Miami Dolphins’ roster has been finalized, and we now have an idea of what each positional unit will look like throughout the season. Here are each of the nine groups, ranked from worst to first:
9. Offensive Line
The offensive line is the elephant in the room of the Miami Dolphins’ rebuild. As a unit, they had an average-at-best performance during the 2020 season. There were inexperienced players with high upside that needed reps before they could become reliable starters, and Miami was able to win ten games despite the youth.
It is time for them to put it all together and prove that they can protect the quarterback and establish a running game. The front office has spent assets in bolstering the offensive line, and it could be for naught if guys like Austin Jackson continue to struggle. Reports out of training camp and preseason games were lackluster when it came to the unit’s improvement, but they must find a way to make it work if the team wants to accomplish anything in 2021.
8. Linebackers
This is one of the Miami Dolphins’ units that could go either way. Middle linebacker Jerome Baker has led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons, and he has played in all 48 games that he has been a member of the team. But the rest of the LBs are mostly unproved commodities.
Andrew Van Ginkel impressed enough last season to earn a starting job, but he has plenty to prove in his third NFL season. Opposite of him on the outside will be Sam Eguavoen, who has started just seven games in his career, six of them for the 2019 “Process” Dolphins. He earned the starting job after free agent signee Benardrick McKinney was surprisingly cut during training camp, possibly due to the emergence of Eguavoen in the preseason.
The only real way that the linebackers become one of the stronger units on the team is if Van Ginkel, Eguavoen, and even rookie Jaelan Phillips play to and beyond their potentials.