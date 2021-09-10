Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions vs. New England Patriots in Week 1
By Jeremy Klump
We have all waited, and the wait is finally almost over. The 2021 NFL regular season kicked off on Thursday with a matchup between the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Dallas Cowboys. It was a nice taste of football, but Miami Dolphins fans are salivating for Sunday when their Dolphins take on their division rival, the New England Patriots.
Miami is coming off of a 10-win season, one in which they still missed the playoffs. New England is coming off one of their worst seasons in a very long time, but the departure of quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to do with that.
Brady went on to win his seventh Super Bowl with Tampa last season, while it looked as if the Patriots dynasty finally ended.
While the Patriots dynasty has ended, Miami has been doing its best to build their own dynasty. The Dolphins have been rebuilding their roster and trying to gear up to become a perennial Super Bowl contender.
Miami has made more attempts to rebuild their roster this offseason. First, they signed free agent wide receiver Will Fuller V. Then they made two first-round draft picks, adding receiver Jaylen Waddle and OLB Jaelan Phillips.
Here are 3 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.
The Dolphins also drafted offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, but they are still trying to find their best combination of five starting offensive linemen.
New England is favored to win the game, which is wild in my eyes. The Patriots did spend a lot of money this offseason on free agents. They also drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round. However, Jones will be making his first career NFL start against the dominant Dolphins defense.
It will be interesting to see how Jones does in this game, but Miami should be able to walk away from Week 1 1-0. That is not a bold prediction, so instead, here are three bold predictions for the Dolphins’ Week 1 game against the Patriots.