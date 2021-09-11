Miami Dolphins can beat the Patriots if they do these five things
By Matt Serniak
We’re so close to when the Miami Dolphins play actual football against the New England Patriots. All the talk about who will be the quarterback, what players they should draft, who’s actually the offensive coordinator, who will be the quarterback, who’s a captain, is that guy limping to who will be the quarterback is all, pretty much, put to bed now. Now it’s just going out there and playing football. And for the Dolphins to win on Sunday, they will have to, maybe not all of these genius keys of the game, but achieve most of these well-thought-out keys of the game.
Yes, following these goals, ideals, and overall strategies should put the Dolphins in the best possible position to defeat the Patriots. That isn’t to say that something flukey can’t happen to stomp all over my keys to the game, but it shouldn’t matter if the Dolphins use this article like how some use an old book to guide their decision-making.
We’re going with the most polarizing player not just on the Dolphins, sorry Clayton Fejedelm truthers, but possibly the entire NFL. Who would have thought right? But for real, I firmly believe that Tua’s maneuverability will determine a lot about what the Dolphins get accomplished on offense.
We already know that the best five the Miami Dolphins send out there to protect Tua is currently an average unit. The fact that we’re two days away from kickoff and we don’t know who will be playing left tackle makes that already suspect offensive line even more of a giant question mark. This means that Tua is going to have to grow even more eyes in his head or is going to need some sort of eyes transplant surgery to see all the defenders that will be coming at him from all angles.
Fortunately, Tua with his new healed body with the added help of some super-soldier serum is in as good a shape as he has ever been in. That coupled with his Pentium 3 Processor he has for a brain, and Tua should have what he needs to navigate his dicey offensive line.
He’s going to have to. Like we saw him do in the preseason a few times, he’s going to have to extend plays while he keeps his eyes downfield. He’s going to need to be able to slip/slide away from the rush and hit his check downs. He’s going to have to take off when he needs to go get a few tough first downs. It has to happen because I really don’t think, hope I’m wrong, that the offensive line won’t find itself overwhelmed more than a couple of times.