Miami Dolphins: 3 game day predictions for week one
Miami Dolphins football is back. Here are three predictions ahead of their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.
The Miami Dolphins will play their first game of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday, as they travel for a divisional matchup against the New England Patriots.
Much has been made about the early-season matchup. New England’s reign atop the AFC East is over, and the Dolphins will be looking to secure an important victory in order to make a case for the division crown. It will be the first Opening Day start for second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who should have quite the chip on his shoulder after a noisy off season.
Third-year head coach Brian Flores will be looking to improve his overall record against the Patriots to 3-2, and hopes that his stout defense from last season is able to replicate some of their successes. They’ll be attempting to do so against Mac Jones, the rookie out of Alabama who becomes the first first-year QB to ever start under Bill Belickick. Much has been made of Jones’ ability to overtake Cam Newton for the title of starter, and there are already talking heads that are ranking him above Tagovailoa without ever taking a regular season snap.
There have been plenty of predictions made on this game, to many varying degrees. There are some who believe that the Dolphins will continue their ascent from last year and could win by double-digits. And there are those who don’t believe in Tagovailoa, who in turn don’t believe in Miami or their ability to win in New England. But 2021 is a new year, and gone is the existential dread that used to come with seeing a game against the Patriots looming on the schedule.
So what can we expect from Sunday afternoon’s game? Here are three predictions for the Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots: