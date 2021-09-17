Will Fuller: His personal issue is none of our business
By Brian Miller
Will Fuller is a dynamic receiver, when he is healthy. Will Fuller can stretch the field, when he is healthy. Today, he is healthy but he won’t play Sunday.
Fuller, suspended in week one, will miss this Sunday’s home opener due to a personal issue. Brian Flores told media today that he supports him 100%. That’s all we really need to know and frankly, the story should just stop right here.
Sadly, these types of stories don’t just simply stop. Brian Flores doesn’t reveal information about players until he absolutely has to. When he is asked about an injury, he shuts his mouth and says it’s day to day even if we all know it will be longer than that. When it comes to a personal situation, Flores clams up even more.
What we do know is that Flores doesn’t screw around. He doesn’t “tolerate”. Screw up bad enough and have a great day, on another team. Fuller was at practice earlier this week when he was removed from the suspended list. And just as abruptly, he was gone.
On social media, fans want to guess what the issue is. They want to assume this is a family issue. It very well may be but that is for Fuller to reveal if he should ever feel the need to explain. He doesn’t have to. He shouldn’t have to. Yet we know the first time he comes up in front of the media, he will be asked.
Flores wouldn’t answer the question as to how long Fuller would be gone or if it was something that would take up his season. That too is not the point, it’s none of our business. It’s fishing for something and while some may say, “That’s my job”, it really isn’t.
We don’t know what is wrong with Will Fuller but we hope whatever it is, it turns out to be far less serious that some are making it out to be. We wish him well and a quick return. Outside of that, it’s simply not my place to speculate.