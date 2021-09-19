Miami Dolphins get crushed by the Bills and it’s not fun
By Matt Serniak
Man alive, that wasn’t an enjoyable Sunday. The Miami Dolphins came out and laid the eggiest of eggs right from the get-go and the Buffalo Bills did exactly what most feared, in the darkest parts of our minds, and let us know who the best team in the AFC East is.
It started with Jesse Davis, a guy I’m told is super underrated by a select amount of doofuses, and the rest of the offensive line by Tua Tagovailoa get completely destroyed within two drives to start the game. I don’t know if Tua had a Paul Crewe-type relationship with the o-line where he made the offensive line turn on him and they just decided to let him be murdered, but Tua got crushed on the second drive and he went out with a rib injury.
After that injury, the Bills scored a few times making the game 14-0 after the 8 minutes. After that, all the Bills had to do was play mediocre and that was more than enough to beat up on the Miami Dolphins. Miami played hard on defense, but the offense was so inept with Jacoby Brisset at the helm that it didn’t matter.
Here’s the thing; I have no issue with Jacoby Brisset. The guy has won games in this league. But, he is not the kind of quarterback to step in and run this offense that has been created for Tua Tagovailoa. He can’t run the RPO-style offense and he’s never been asked to. Not faulting him. I’m faulting the higher-ups that thought Brisset was the guy who can replace that kind of quarterback in this kind of offense.
Overall, the offensive line is beyond disgusting. Jesse Davis proved to be as worthless as a used pizza box. Liam Eichenberg, I expect will be in the starting lineup going forward. But there needs to be some sort of come to Jesus or universe moment for this coaching staff.
The worst part about all of this, to me, is it seems this team that is the Miami Dolphins haven’t gotten any better than last year’s team. They had an off-season and an NFL draft but nothing seems to have changed. They still suck at blocking, still suck at running the ball, which are things that are sort of important at having winning football.
Miami has the Raiders next week. The Raiders are a team that has beaten the Ravens and the Steelers. Not exactly one of those teams where you can play average football and get a win. Miami needs to, at least attempt, shore some things up on the offensive line. Hopefully, Tua can play with the rib injury but who knows? I’m sure the losers who have been clamoring for Deshaun Watson will use this as fuel to go out and get him. Again, those folks are losers.
Also, let’s cuts the crap about crushing the Bills. They own us and there’s not much we can do about until week 8. They’re better than us in every way and have been for years. Sucks, but that is reality. On to Los Angeles. Dammit I don’t like where things are going.