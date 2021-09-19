Tua Tagovailoa slow to get up and taken to the locker room
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense is not working and now, Tua Tagoailoa is gingerly walking off the field after another massive hit from an unblocked defender.
On the Dolphins first drive, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked twice and on the 2nd drive, Tua was hit hard off the edge on 4th and two. Following the hit, Tua was slow to get up and then took a knee for a quick moment. He appeared to be holding his arm to his chest a bit.
Following the commercial break, Tua was shown being helped off the field and the announcers saying it took him a “good two minutes” to get off the field.
The Bills defense is brutalizing the Dolphins offensive front. All three hits on Tua have come from defenders being unblocked. Two from Austin Jackson’s side and one from Jesse Davis. The Davis whiff has now officially sent Tua to the locker room on the cart.
Miami’s offensive line is pure garbage so far today and with Tua out, the Dolphins will have to turn to Jacoby Brissett. It is unknown if Tua’s absence will be all game or if he will be back but for now it is likely that his status will be questionable.
Defensively, the Dolphins are not doing anything either. They gave up a big TD run of 46 yards on their first series and a long pass from Josh Allen to Emmanuel Sanders setting up a first and goal from the five-yard line. The Bills would go up by 14 after they punched in another TD.
With Tua in the locker room, likely getting X-rays on his ribs, Jacoby Brissett will start the Dolphins third drive and if he finds any success, we can expect a fullblown quarterback controversy among Dolphins fans.