The 5 most disappointing Miami Dolphins players so far
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are event at 1-1 to start the 2021 season and while Sunday wasn’t a good game on either side, several players are not playing well.
Two games hardly makes a season and certainly some players who are not playing well will step up and have the “it” click. Hopefully, sooner rather than later considering the schedule that is in front of the Dolphins. The next four games are important if the Dolphins are hoping to get on a roll later in the year.
For now, after two games, we can look at five players that need to figure it out or in the case of one of the players, the team needs to figure it out.
Noah Igbinoghene hasn’t been playing bad at all the last two games because he hasn’t played at all. The late first round pick of only a year ago is not giving fans a reason to cheer or call him anything but a bust at this point because he can’t get on the field.
Igbinoghene has been inactive for both games so far in 2021 and it will be interesting to see when the Dolphins activate him for a game. Regardless, it is shaping up to be another “label” put on a Dolphins draft pick.