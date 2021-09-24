Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3
By Jeremy Klump
The start of the Miami Dolphins 2021 season was a bright spot, as they knocked off the New England Patriots in Week 1.
It was not a dominant victory, but a win is a win, and Miami walked away 1-0.
That victory had fans pumped about what the Dolphins could do this season and had some fans believing Miami could beat their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in Week 2.
Miami fans quickly found out that Buffalo is on another level.
The Bills dominated the Dolphins, winning the game 35-0.
The Miami Dolphins need to play better in Week 3.
To make matters worse, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured early in the game. Tagovailoa’s injury opens a whole other can of worms that we can talk about another day, but Tagovailoa will not play in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start against the Raiders and will have to do his best to make sure the Dolphins do not fall to 1-2
It will be interesting to see what happens, but it is clear the Raiders are favored in this game. It would be more than a bold prediction to predict the Dolphins will win. However, with that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.