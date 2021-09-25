Xavien Howard is on fire but is it enough to beat the Raiders?
By Matt Serniak
I know what you’re saying to yourself. You’re saying, “Sern, why are you looking to say something good about the Miami Dolphins? You know what happened against the Bills right?” My answer is yes I do know what happened. I also know that by now you’ve all read enough doom and gloom for one week. That’s why I made the extreme decision to write something positive and basically, the only positive thing to write about concerning the Miami Dolphins is how Xavien Howard hasn’t missed a beat and is showing why he was worth that extra money.
I fully understand that it’s only been two games and that it’s not enough of a sample size to talk about Howard’s accomplishments. Well if that actually mattered, then you wouldn’t hear so much about how the Dolphin’s season is over at 1-1, Lawerence and Wilson might be busts, and that the Carolina Panthers might be legit though they’ve only beaten tomato cans.
The fact remains that Xavien Howard has started the year on fire and it needs to be mentioned and put on the record. So far Howard is the only guy who has recorded an INT, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble. He’s also tied for fifth in pass deflections.
About the INT he had last week, it was nice.
The way he drove on the ball through Diggs was very impressive. Howard did everything he can to keep the Dolphins in this game that was pretty much decided six minutes into it. If you want to say that Diggs mossed Howard later in the game go for it. Here’s what I can tell you; interceptions are much more important than a reception. Just like I’m told fumbling the ball is infinitely worse than throwing an INT, getting an INT is more important than a catch any day. Sorry for the rant but the whole a fumble outweighs an INT is something I’ve never really understood. Why aren’t they looked at equally?
I understand that Xavien Howard didn’t exactly handle everything this past off-season like we all wanted him to. Unfortunately, we’ll never know what it’s like to be in a position like he was so I think it’s unfair to say what we would do in that situation. I know that, somehow, it all worked out for us and Howard worked it out with management and it’s a good thing he did because, without Howard, this team would have even less of a shot to get back into things. I don’t want to sound like if the Dolphins lose against the Raiders then the season is over. It’s not. I’m just saying that if the Dolphins didn’t have Howard their chances of success would be worse. I don’t think that’s an unbelievable equation.
Anyway, for the Dolphins to get themselves out of this hole that looks like it has no bottom, Xavien Howard is going to have to play, perhaps, better than he has ever had. It’s not fair but thus is life. In fact, the entire defense is going to have be a vice grip on offenses. Again, not fair but that’s what the task is when the offense is so, currently, terrible at its job.
Prediction
I promised you a prediction and dang it, you’re going to get one. The Dolphins travel to Sin City to take on a team they beat on the day after Christmas last year. What I can tell you is that Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t walking through that door to save this team. This year it’s Jacoby Brissett and I for one am leary of what he can do with this offense. Like I wrote earlier in the week, this offense wasn’t meant for him. So I’m not too confident that the team’s co-OCs can whip up an offense tailored for Brisset in a week. I hope I’m wrong.
Also, the Raiders seem to have figured out some things on offense. Those things are throw to Darren Waller as often as possible and send Henry Ruggs deep 10+ times a game and try and complete maybe two of them. Pretty decent strategy if you ask me especially when your quarterback, Derek Carr, is playing as well as he is.
Dolphins 18 Raiders 31
Sorry folks, I wish I could write a happier ending for week three, but I just don’t see it. I don’t see how the Dolphin’s offense stays on the field long enough and makes enough plays to keep up with this fast-track offense of the Raiders. Unless the Dolphins can have a drive or two where they score in only a few plays such as a bomb to Waddle or Fuller or a quick slant to Waddle or Fuller who take it the distance, I don’t see the offense doing much. Maybe the entire offensive line got possessed by the 90s All-Decade offensive line and now has the ability to block properly. A man can dream.
Either way, we get to watch football this weekend and we get to watch football from that team that we blindly love. Have yourself some fine food and beverages and always, Fins Up.