Jacoby Brissett has three weeks to create a Dolphins QB controversy
By Brian Miller
The old adage in the NFL goes, you don’t lose your job due to injury, but the Miami Dolphins may have a QB controversy if Jacoby Brissett plays well.
Consider it a three week audition of sorts for Brissett. Tua Tagovailoa is on IR keeping him off the field for a minimum of three weeks. His bruised ribs turned out to be broken. Fractured on a hit by a Bills defender when Jesse Davis whiffed on his block.
Now, it’s Brissett’s turn to endure the pain that comes from playing behind this offensive line. If he plays well, we as fans, may very well see a QB controversy bloom in south Florida. A Miami Dolphins “Red Tide” if you will.
In most years, the notion of Brissett replacing Tua Tagovailoa would be an insane thought but we need to remember one thing, Brian Flores doesn’t like to lose and just as we saw last year, he will yank Tua off the field if he thinks another QB can win the game. So what happens if Brissett wins two of three? Three of four? What if by the time Tua comes back off IR the Dolphins are 4-1?
Controversy blooms in south Florida, that’s what happens.
Flores will find a way to keep Tua on the sideline. He won’t be ready or he needs to get his conditioning up, something. Leaving Tua on the bench isn’t the worst thing that could happen. This scenario is.
Tagovailoa returns to the lineup, starts, the Dolphins offense struggles, Tua is holding the ball too long, Miami is losing in the 4th quarter but the game is still in reach. Tua, you know what happens next.
Yes, it is a scenario that you can picture in your mind because we have already seen it twice last season. It’s also a picture you can’t see because we have seen how inconsistent Brissett can be. He doesn’t have to be Aaron Rodgers, he has to manage the game and make minimal mistakes.
Brissett joined the Dolphins this past offseason and said he wasn’t a back up quarterback. Indeed, for now he is not. If he plays well the next three or four weeks, he very well could create the atmosphere that Brian Flores worked hard to eliminate two years ago, a divide in the locker room. The question is would it really be all that much of a divide if the team is winning? Probably not.