Known Winter Soldier, Michael Deiter, likely to be placed on IR
By Matt Serniak
Like you, I didn’t think that a known Winter Solider, which Michel Deiter is due to being brainwashed into becoming a Miami Dolphin’s center seemingly overnight, could get injured because of all the super-soldier serum flowing in his veins. But unfortunately, that is what happened. Michael Deiter was injured yesterday in practice and is likely headed to the IR so we will see him in a few weeks.
If you could believe it, there actually has been a bright spot on the Miami Dolphin’s offensive line and that has been the play of Michael Deiter. I’m not saying that Deiter’s play was getting early recognition for a pro-bowl nod or anything like that, but compared to the other linemen on the Dolphins, he was playing at a Dwight Stephenson level.
Who is the man that will be replacing Michael Deiter? If you guessed Greg Mancz then you would be correct. I’ll be honest, I have no idea who Greg Mancz is. I’m hoping he can replace Deiter and play adequately. I wish I could tell you that will be the case but you and I both know that when it comes to Miami Dolphin linemen that an average performance is realistically the best we can hope for. I’m aware of the next man-up mantra that some will chant, but based on how this line has played so far, I’ll take average as my ceiling.
Not sure if it matters but Greg Mancz started 16 games for the Texans(there’s that team again) all the way back in 2016. Since 2016, Mancz has started 39 games for Houston at various positions. He seems like a real utility guy like Jesse Davis is for the Dolphins. So if you want to think of it as the Dolphins are starting two Jesse Davises, be my guess. I refuse to have that thought crawl into my dome.
The Dolphins have had awful offensive line play thus far this year and it has been the number one reason why the offense consistently goes nowhere. All the talent at the skills position means nothing if the quarterback has less than two seconds to find a receiver. Waddle and Fuller are fast but not Quicksilver fast to get open. Any improvement by this unit will only help the offense.
Hopefully, Deiter can heal up fast like his programming should be allowing him to. My guess is that someone called out the call words that control him and ordered him to fake an injury. It’s the only explanation that makes sense. Miami needs Deiter back but we will rally behind Greg Mancz and the team will play good football. Have a great Friday.