Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions vs. Indianapolis Colts in Week 4
By Jeremy Klump
It feels like the Miami Dolphins need a win badly in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.
It is only Week 4, but falling to 1-3, with the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, up next in Week 5, Miami is in a tough spot.
The only issue is that the Colts are 0-3 and need a win just as bad, or maybe even.
Indy traded for injury-prone quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason, and they got exactly what they paid for: an injury-prone Carson Wentz.
So far this season, Wentz has already had foot surgery to repeat a broken bone in his foot, and he somehow sprained both of his ankles on the same play.
Can the Miami Dolphins beat the Indianapolis Colts?
Luckily for the Colts, Wentz is back and pushing through the ankle injuries, and Miami has their own injury-prone quarterback issues.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is currently on injured reserve, so the Colts will see their former starter, Jacoby Brissett.
Brissett played a commendable game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, but the Dolphins came up short in overtime. Brissett will need to play better early in the game if the Dolphins have a chance to win this game. Brissett will also need to push the ball down the field and not play a dink and dunk game.
If Miami does fall to 1-3, and then likely 1-4 after the Bucs game next week, it may be time to panic for the season being over already.
That may be a bold prediction for the season, but here are three bold predictions for Miami’s Week 4 matchup against the Colts.