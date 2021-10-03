Miami Dolphins succeed in getting booed by their fans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are so bad that their fan base is booing them off the field at Hard Rock Stadium as the anemic offense refuses to play real football.
The legend of Don Shula may live on but today, it’s his former team the Colts that is putting on the show at Hard Rock Stadium, and fans are not the least bit thrilled. Down 7-3 to start the 2nd half, the Dolphins defense allowed the Colts to drive the field and increase the lead by 7 but it was the ensuing series by the Dolphins offense that went absolutely nowhere that has the crowd up in arms.
As Jacoby Brissett walked off the field before halftime, a scattering of boos could be heard but they got far louder when the Dolphins first drive of the second half ended with nothing.
While the Dolphins are without Will Fuller who injured his hand trying to dig out a bad Brissett pass out of the dirt, the Dolphins are not stretching the field with their speed guys and are relying on the dink and dunk passes that also are not really working. There is simply zero threat on offense from Brissett even when he has time to throw the ball.
DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki have no receptions while Albert Wilson has one. Yes, it is absolutely that bad today.
Making the “mockingjays” sound off louder, the announcers said that both of the Dolphins OCs don’t even call the plays as it is an assistant calling the plays to the field. Not a recipe for winning.
Making matters worse, and making the boo-birds louder, Jakeem Grant muffed a punt following a defensive stand that gave the Dolphins a chance to change it around and giving the ball back to the Colts deep in Miami territory.