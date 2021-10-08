Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins have the challenging task of traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Traveling to Tampa Bay won’t be what is tough, but playing four quarters against Tom Brady will be.
Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, and he hasn’t slowed down this season.
The Buccaneers are banged up in defense, mainly in the secondary, but they still have one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Miami’s defense will be the key factor in the game, and if they can play well, Miami will be able to hang around in this game.
Do the Miami Dolphins have a chance?
Miami will likely be one of the biggest underdogs in the NFL this weekend, and I think that is a fair assessment. The Dolphins have done nothing to show they could beat the Buccaneers, and if they somehow pulled out a win, it would be one of the biggest regular season upsets of the 2021 season.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still on injured reserve, so it will be Jacoby Brissett trying to improve upon his poor performance last week.
Brissett will be without wide receiver Will Fuller V, who is also on injured reserve. However, Brissett will still have No. 6 overall pick Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, and Mike Gesicki.
It will be interesting to see how the game goes, but here are my three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.