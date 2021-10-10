Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 things we learned
There are 10 minutes left in the Dolphins matchup with the reigning, defending Super Bowl champs. Brissett just threw an INT off of Waddle’s hands, and I’m sipping some fine Shiner Ruby Red out of a boot. With all of that going on, I think it’s as good as a time as ever to go over the three main things that I feel that we learned as the Miami Dolphins fell to 1-4.
The Dolphins had an uphill battle heading into this game. Tua was still out, you’re playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, and the Dolphins still employ the same offensive lineman as they did last week. Do you know what you don’t need? You don’t need to see you’re often injured with a hamstring injury wide receiver, DeVante Parker, be a late-game scratch because he has a hamstring injury. Well, God/Universe in their infinite wisdom thought it would be hilarious to have Parker not play because of a hamstring injury so much that they made that a reality for our reality.
Then, the actual game started and the Dolphins played valiantly for the first half. But we can tell that the Dolphins were essentially a JV team trying to hang with the varsity team and the Bucs had their way with the Dolphins in the second half.
What I discuss here isn’t anything Earthshattering. But, I feel they are important to bring up as the Dolphins fully complete the first month of the season.