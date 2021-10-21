Miami Dolphins fans can freak out about Deshaun Watson when it’s time
You may file this under most worthless blog I have written so far for PhinPhanatic or anywhere else that I have written for the last few years. Most folks out there, from what I gather by surfing the web, have lost their mind one way or the other on the latest and redundant chapter of the Miami Dolphins could might, possibly, be close to trading for Deshuan Watson. Say whatever you’d like because I am very pro 1st amendment, but a piece of advice I need to get out there is to not freak out about anything until something actually does happen concerning rumors about Deshaun Watson landing in Miami.
I’m not looking to get into the pros and cons of the Dolphins trading or not trading for Deshuan Watson. I’m also not, at the moment, going to lecture anyone on how they should feel about the Dolphins potentially bringing in a guy who puts a new meaning on the phrase 13 going on 30. I want to live in a world where a person is innocent until proven guilty but I’m also not a doofus who can’t sense when there are 20+ individuals accusing you of doing the same thing that at the very least you’re a weirdo creep. I know it’s a riding the fence type position I’ve put myself in but I simply don’t know all the facts of the case and I find it to be a worthless exercise to try and convict someone without knowing all the facts. Perhaps Ross and his PI crew that I’m sure he sent to Houston uncovered evidence that will clear Watson. Who knows?
What I do know is that I’m not going to get all bent out of shape about a situation that hasn’t been completed yet. Yes, I’m taking a very Dalton, from Road House-like approach to this situation due to how annoying it is that it’s still a major story. That approach is to be nice until it’s time not to be nice but in this situation, it’s more of a don’t freak out until it’s time to freak ou situation.
By all means, go nuts if and when the trade happens. Cast out all your thoughts and get into all the internet arguments you want. Get all your talking points in order such as Tua has had his chance or that the team has done a beyond awful job of helping him and have mismanaged him from the get-go. Talk about how Watson is a top 5 quarterback in the league or mention that Watson went 4-12 in his last season with Houston and never won anything with them. Feel free to mention that desperation is a stinky cologne and Flores and Grier reek of it or say that Flores and Grier can win with a player such as Watson though whiffing on all the 1st round picks they have and running on 4th and 1 last week should tell you everything you need to know about this regime.
Whatever evidence you have in your holster, let it fly. But let it fly when something happens. We’ve been hearing these reports of a pending trade for around four months. I get that the trade deadline is upon us and that it makes sense for the trade to happen if it happens close to November 2nd. So naturally, more reports will come out about it. It’s only logical that this will go down like it did yesterday. I get that when more prestigious writers, such as John McLain(who’s just a guy in the wrong place at the wrong time again) put their name to it that it means more. I think only about 5ish guys actually know what’s going to happen and about 100ish guys have one detail about what might happen which leads to where we are this morning.
Essentially, relax until it’s time to put on your big boy arguing pants on. Your body and mind will thank you and your hot-take game will be as good as it can be if you rest up and prepare for the internet fight of your life. Godspeed