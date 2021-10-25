3 things we learned from the Miami Dolphins losing to the Falcons
The Dolphins are 1-6. If anyone, somehow, had any asperations that the Dolphins could possibly, maybe, perhaps turn this season around have to100% accept that the Dolphins are not going to be playing postseason football this year. That sucks on many levels. This team, who had expectations of making the playoffs, have fallen beyond flat and are simply nothing close to a quality football team. I wish the circumstances were different, but sadly they aren’t.
This week coming up will be a major test in the mental capacity of all of us Maimi Dolphin’s fans. The Deshuan Watson stuff will most certainly be all over the place with the majority of reports stating that the Dolphins are the #1 candidate to trade for him. Deal with it. It’s not going anywhere as we get closer to November 2nd. We know they’re involved and it comes down to if the Dolphin’s regime thinks Watson will be vindicated in all the charges that are looming. If they do their research, which I’m sure Ross has done, comes up with Watson being exonerated from all this, then I think Watson will be in Miami. If they think it can still go either way, I don’t think they take the risk. In the end, buckle up for an extremely annoying week.
In regards to the Dolphins and Falcons game, there were a few things that occurred that we sort of had a conviction on that has now been totally answered. I’m here to tell you about them. This blog is brought to you by Shiner Oktoberfest. A quality product indeed.