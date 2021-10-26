Miami Dolphins: 8 Dolphins that could be traded before the trade deadline
By Jeremy Klump
As the November 2nd trade deadline approaches, too many people are focused on the Miami Dolphins’ potential trade for Deshaun Watson.
I understand that the trade is a big one, and there is so much that goes into it on and off the field for Miami, but the Dolphins aren’t just inquiring about Watson.
Miami has been the most disappointing team in the NFL, and their rebuild has failed. Because of this, look for Miami to be sellers at the trade deadline, even if they do trade for Watson.
Miami has some veterans on their team that have underperformed or that have done well but could still be dealt.
The Dolphins will likely need to rebuild again, so trading a veteran player who does not fit any longer into another rebuild is the right thing to do for the team and the player.
The Miami Dolphins will likely trade a player or two of their own.
Miami has not been shy while trading, so I am sure they have been very busy as the deadline is one week away.
The Dolphins may decide to buy and sell at the deadline, so here are five creative trades for the Dolphins if they are buyers at the deadline outside of Watson.
It’s clear that the Dolphins need to get aggressive at the deadline, whether that’s buying or selling. There are changes needed in Miami, and it will start with the deadline.
I think Miami would be smart to trade some of their own players away, as this season is already a wash, and they can get some value for these guys. With that in mind, here for eight Miami Dolphins that could be traded by the deadline.