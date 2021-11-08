Miami Dolphins: Post-trade deadline 7-round mock draft
By Jeremy Klump
The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Miami Dolphins were not active.
Well, they were not active in a sense where they actually made a move, but that didn’t mean Miami was making or taking calls.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker is getting paid way too much money to now sit on injured reserve. Miami reportedly fielded calls on Parker but ultimately decided not to trade him.
Big mistake.
Parker has no business being on Miami’s roster any longer, and if he is in Miami’s future plans, they already are planning to fail. Parker is good when he plays, but he’s always banged up, and how good is he really when he plays?
The Miami Dolphins also were involved in some trade deadline drama.
Unless you live under a rock, you know that the Miami Dolphins tried to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It surprises me that there are people who still don’t believe it, but good for them. Miami wanted Watson, and Watson wanted Miami.
Miami tried to acquire Watson all the way up until about 2 PM EST, two hours before the trade deadline. They backed off finally but made it seem like they would pursue him in the offseason with hopes that his 22 cases of sexual misconduct would be solved. Those 22 cases should not be overlooked or taken lightly, and you also should not take lightly that Miami still wanted him even knowing this.
Enough about Watson though, we can finally breathe a little from that and focus more on Miami trying to fix the mess that they are currently working with. The 2022 NFL Draft will be a good spot to do that, though they haven’t drafted the best in recent years.
I did a way-too-early seven-round mock draft before the season, but now I am doing one after Miami made no trades at the deadline and seeing where they need help the most during the season. With that in mind, here is my post-trade deadline seven-round mock draft.
*Note: I used the RiseNDraft.com NFL Mock Draft Database Simulator for this mock.