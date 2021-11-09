3 things we learned from the Miami Dolphins victory over the Texans
By Matt Serniak
Man did I miss victory Monday. I know that the Miami Dolphins are pretty much a disaster in many ways right now, but never take for granted how much better the start of your week is when your team wins.
I don’t care that it was over the hapless Houston Texans. If the Dolphins lost yesterday to that garbage franchise, today might have been the day that many Miami fans would have done something really bad to their home or to their boss and co-workers. Now, that rage can be buried deep, for probably only a short while.
The day, naturally for this outfit, got off to an extremely weird but very on-brand start. We saw all week that Tua was questionable with a middle finger injury(insert middle finger jokes or Stone Cold Steve Austin gifs here) but at no time did we really think that he wasn’t going to play. The team looked like a team that thought Tua would play due to the fact that they didn’t elevate a practice squad quarterback to make the trip just in case Tua couldn’t go. It was all together weird, and I will be getting into it more deeply in a minute.
I feel bad for anyone who isn’t a Dolphin or Texan fan that had to suffer through this contest because yesterday’s game was a beautiful blueprint of how not to execute offensive football. There were 9 turnovers in this game. Every time Brissett or Taylor served one up to the defense, the other would say “oh you think you can turn the ball over like that. Wait until you see this.” It was gross, disgusting, repugnant, and gross. But, the Dolphins get the win and now, for a few days, we can chant 10-7, until Thursday.