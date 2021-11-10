What 3 things the Miami Dolphins have to do to keep pace with Baltimore
By Matt Serniak
Notice I didn’t say defeat the Ravens. I clearly said 3 things the Miami Dolphins need to do to specifically HANG with the Ravens. I’m saying this because I don’t think the Dolphins can beat the Ravens. I understand any given Sunday and all of these guys are alleged professionals and all that. But there is simply no good reason to believe that there is anything the Dolphins can do to upset the visiting Ravens even coming off a victory over the mighty Texans.
There’s simply not enough going right with this franchise to believe they can realistically put it together for four consecutive quarters. Everything from Tua probably not being able to start although he’ll be the backup, which is getting weirder by the minute which if you think of it is very on-brand for the Dolphins, to the offensive line having three out of the top five worst offensive linemen in the league on one team. That, let me tell you, is quite the feat that is quite impressive.
And let’s not forget that the Baltimore Ravens own the Miami Dolphins. I don’t feel like rattling off all the games where the Ravens have ground the Dolphins into a fine paste to the tune of a 40 point loss, but you know that is accurate. It just seems like everything is still going against the Dolphins and a win would is near impossible to fathom.
But maybe just maybe they strangely are catching the Ravens at the right moment. The Ravens had a very emotional win on Sunday against the Vikings. They’re traveling to South Beach and it’s on a short week. You can sort of convince yourself that the ingredients are there for the Dolphins to keep it close for a half maybe more.
The Dolphins will need more than just good circumstances to beat the Ravens. Here are three things that need to happen in order for Miami to do the impossible and not win but HANG around with the Ravens.