The best five contributing players on the Miami Dolphins so far
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have two of the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL but they are still one of the worse defenses in the league. That says a lot about what this team is going through this year.
Over the last two weeks the defense has started playing better but I’m not ready to call Byron Jones and Xavien Howard members of the top five players that are contributing to the Dolphins this year.
We explored three players that simply shouldn’t be on this team and now we need to acknowledge the players that are playing very well. Despite the Dolphins 2-7 record, several players stand out from the rest of the team.
Jaylen Waddle leads the Dolphins receivers in touchdown receptions and yardage as well as catches and targets. That isn’t surprising. He has been very good but there is still a lot more to see. The Dolphins offensive system, right now, is not very good and the plays are just as bad. The offense is being designed around Waddle but his forte is to get into open space and he runs very good routes.
Miami’s two-headed OC mistake is keeping making Waddle catch passes at the line and then try to elude defenders rather than get him down field where he can be more explosive and have only one or two players to make miss. Eventually, that will change. We hope. What we do see is an incredible talent getting better each week.