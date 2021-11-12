Why it feels like something is still amiss for the Miami Dolphins
By George Keim
Winning is great, especially against a team that has traditionally played the role of bully against the Miami Dolphins. I haven’t enjoyed a Dolphins game, like I did last night, in quite a while.
Here’s where I turn into a wet blanket. Something is still amiss in Miami. The Dolphins have a quarterback problem. Watching Tua Tagovailoa’s on-field post-game interview it was evident that even after a big win, he’s not happy.
I wrote an article last month, just before the trade deadline, about how I feel that the Miami Dolphins organization has not done right by Tua. I still stand by that.
This week has been another example of this. Tua proved last night he was healthy enough to play, that’s why he dressed as the back-up quarterback. The question many Dolphins fans have is why was he healthy enough to be the back-up but not the starter? It’s definitely a head scratcher.
This organization has to find out if Tua Tagovailoa is our franchise quarterback. This was the type of game that would have been the perfect test. Nationally televised, short week, a very good opponent, and less than 100% healthy. These are the types of games that quarterbacks can prove their worth. Unfortunately for Tua, Coach Flores almost took that away from him.
It was obvious once Tua entered the game he wasn’t 100% but it was also obvious that he should have started this football game. Let me be clear, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t win this game for the Dolphins, it was clearly the defense’s effort, but make no mistake about it, Tua played well enough.
It’s obvious by Tua’s body language, the past few weeks have taken a toll on him. It’s going to be interesting to see how the relationship between the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa plays out over the final seven weeks. I hope I’m wrong, I really do, but I don’t see a happily ever after.