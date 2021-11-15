Flores announces Tua Tagovailoa will start against the Jets on Sunday
By Brian Miller
Barring any setbacks in practice, Tua Tagovailoa will make his very first start against the New York Jets on Sunday. So says Brian Flores.
Flores spoke with the media this afternoon and was asked about who will start Sunday. Tua came into the game against the Ravens and helped lead the team to a huge win over one of the best teams in the AFC. Despite having a broken finger and taking a shot on it during the game, Flores is confident enough now to say he is going to start.
This is good news for the Dolphins faithful. Miami’s offense, although not great under Tua earlier this year, is still better than Jacoby Brissett. Tua will have the rest of the season, barring injury, to prove to the Dolphins they don’t need that other guy.
The Jets meeting on Sunday will be the first start for Tua against them and the first time he will play in MetLife Stadium. Something we discussed earlier today.
Miami could, conceivably, take control of their destiny by winning the next four games and positioning themselves for a late season push to the playoffs. Miami’s next four games are favorable but they have to take it one weekend at a time and they need Tua to play at a high level making little or no mistakes.
The good news of course is that Tua will start this week. He has missed four games this year due to broken ribs (that’s on Jesse Davis) and a broken finger (probably due to Jesse Davis as well).