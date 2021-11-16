Miami Dolphins: 3 draft prospects to watch this Saturday
Here are three college football games to watch this Saturday that could feature some future Miami Dolphins players.
It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins have an abundance of holes to fill during the upcoming off season.
Even if the season ends on a good note with Miami having one of the softest remaining schedules, the problems were made apparent during the first half of the year. The secondary, which accounts for more than a quarter of the Dolphins’ entire payroll, has allowed the most passing yards of any team. Some of their higher-priced players have been vastly underwhelming this season, including Jesse Davis, Will Fuller V, and Jacoby Brissett.
But the area in which the Dolphins should be dedicating a large portion of their time and resources during the off season is in the trenches.
Miami’s offensive line has been arguably the worst unit in the league, and multiple members are ranked among the worst performers overall. This has caused an offense that was expected to take a leap towards being explosive to be nothing more than stagnant and mundane. With such little time to operate in the pocket, the team struggles to open up the playbook deeper than 10 to 15 yards.
Addressing the defensive line is not as much of a necessity, but it will be when you consider who the Dolphins have to go through should they ever think about taking the division crown. Getting edge containment on Josh Allen and the like will be a key to future success, and adding another pass rusher to go alongside Jaelan Phillips could be in the cards.
So which prospects should Miami Dolphins fans keep an eye on for the few remaining college games? The following players are widely projected to be selected in the range that Miami could find themselves in during the 2022 Draft, and they all play this weekend.
Here are three draft prospects to watch this Saturday: