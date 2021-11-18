Miami Dolphins: 3 players with most to prove against Jets
The Miami Dolphins will look to continue their mini-run of success on Sunday. Which players have the most to prove against the New York Jets?
It has been an ugly season for the Miami Dolphins. There has been three steps back for every step forward, and the team limped out to a pathetic 1-7 start on the year.
“Underwhelming” has been a common word that has been thrown around the franchise lately, as a year full of booming expectations came out instead with a pitiful thud. The issues are aplenty, with both the on-field product as well as the leadership being serious question marks.
Whoever happens to be running the front office this coming spring will certainly have some house-cleaning to do. There are players who have proven that they no longer fit with the future of the Dolphins, and they are playing their last seven games in a Dolphins uniform.
For others, there is still time to salvage their individual performances from the early season and make a name for themselves on the back end. There were many players on the Dolphins’ roster this season that had something to prove, a great deal of whom missed their mark and are again fighting for their chance to be a part of the team’s plan going forward.
Of the players with something to prove over the next few weeks, there are a handful who need to get started right away. Miami is coming off an impressive victory against Baltimore last week, and a game against the lowly New York Jets could be just the remedy that the Dolphins need to right the ship.
So which players have the most to prove this coming Sunday? Here are our three choices: