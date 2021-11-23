The Miami Dolphins should absolutely sign Phillip Lindsay
By Matt Serniak
Not that signing Phillip Lindsay would put the Dolphins firmly in the driver’s seat of making the playoffs. But bringing him in would certainly upgrade their terrible running back room. Currently, the Dolphins employ Myles Gaskin, Duke Johnson, Salvon Ahmed, who was just inactive, Patrick Laird, and Gerrid Doaks. Not exactly a unit that can use any help.
Duke Johnson played his first game on Sunday and looked fine on four carries but let’s not act like he’s ever going to do much more than Dwyane Washington did last year.
With Lindsay, you get an NFL running back who has actually been used as a real running back for multiple seasons and had success. In his first two seasons, being undrafted by Denver, Lindsay had over 1,000 yards. That’s pretty good in a passing league especially for a guy who wasn’t ever expected to be anything.
Things haven’t worked out at all for him in Houston and now he is available. Phil Lindsay is young, has very good speed, can run in between the tackles as good as anyone on the Dolphins, can catch the ball a little bit, and when he has been used as an actual running back he performed well.
I understand the Dolphin’s running game has been stunted due to the inability of the offensive line to get any kind of a push. I still think Lindsay would do as good if not better than Gaskin. I realize that’s a low bar but I still feel that is true. Neither is a true #1 back but I see no issue with having two adequate number two backs for the rest of this season.
I’m not saying that this guy is Jim Brown or even Lamar Smith. I’m saying he’s young, pretty good, and has a very manageable contract. I don’t typically pound the table for the Dolphins to sign recently released guys, but I see no real downside in this signing. The Dolphins should be pretty high in the waiver order so that’s even more reason to go and see what Lindsay has. If he stinks, get rid of him. No big deal.