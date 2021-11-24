Miami Dolphins: Offense headlines 2022 four-round mock
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins three-game win streak has proven the team has potential, but are they are still pieces away from becoming a true contender.
The team’s latest win, a 24-to-17 win over the New York Jets, proved that the team is still a way away from being considered a playoff team. Playing against the Joe Flacco led Jets, the Dolphins left a lot to be desired.
Tua Tagovailoa continues to prove that he is not the problem facing this Dolphins team, but its drafting has led fans to question general manager Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores. Aside from the drafting faults (we’ll get into that a bit later) the offense continues to struggle to move the ball. Whether that’s the lack of talent or bad coaching, remains to be seen.
This week’s mock draft has some familiar faces, if you haven’t seen my previous year’s mock drafts I’ve been hammering for a running back in round 2, as well as a new face gracing the Dolphins’ first-round pick. As it stands, the Dolphins own the 14th overall selection from San Francisco, while Philadelphia owns the 8th overall pick via Miami.
Draft needs and notes:
This week Jonathan Taylor went off against the Buffalo Bills for FIVE (!!!!) total touchdowns. In the 2020 NFL draft, the Dolphins had two realistic opportunities to draft Taylor, which I had mocked him to on previous occasions. Instead, the team chose Austin Jackson, who started at guard against the Jets, and Noah Igbonoghadie, who has been a healthy inactive the past two years.
This proves two things for Grier and Co. The first is that they draft solely on traits and character. The second is that they have not brought anything new to the Dolphins front office as they promised.
Tagovailoa is still trying to find his footing while the guy picked directly after him, Justin Hebert for those who didn’t know is clearly in the MVP race. The Los Angeles Chargers have a much better roster, but even a blind man can see Herbert is much further in his development.
This team needs to improve, especially on the offensive line, but the lack of production, and consistent playing time, from DeVante Parker and Will Fuller, has left a major hole at wide receiver two for the Dolphins. Jaylen Waddle, the team’s 2021 first first-round pick, has proven he can be a top wideout in this league, but he needs help.
Like last week, I stick with the idea that this team has yet to prove they can develop offensive linemen and should stick to signing them in free agency. If there is a generational talent on the board, maybe like a Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater, then it would be okay. But if you choose to take a lineman, take a guy who has the film and traits, not just traits and high character.
*note: This mock draft was made using the mock draft simulator on NFLMOCKDRAFTDATABASE.COM*