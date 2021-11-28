Each week has become a playoff game for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hoping that this win streak they are on will continue to build momentum towards the end of the season. They need to keep winning because one loss will likely end it all.
Teams play the season to get into the post-season. When that isn’t a possibility anymore, they play to evaluate and get better. See what needs to be done ahead of the off-season. Owners decide whether they need to make coaching changes and GM changes. In Miami, changes at HC and GM are not likely happening this year but that doesn’t mean change won’t come.
We are not, they are not, there just yet.
There are six games left on the schedule and Miami will play the Panthers, Giants, and Jets all at home over the next four weeks (they have a bye in week 14). After that they head on the road for a two game stretch that could have serious playoff implications before returning home to face the Patriots in the final weekend. Or just be games to finish out the season while they evaluate.
It is surreal to be looking at this team and realizing that they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture but it is a very thin line and yes, a loss today to the Carolina Panthers could end it all.
Forget about tie-breakers right now. Miami fourth from the bottom in the AFC. 7 teams will make it into the second season and as it stands right now, the 7th seed is the L.A. Chargers who have a 6-4 record. Every other team in the playoff picture is 6-4 or better with 4 of the teams at seven wins and one, the Titans, with eight.
Yes, the Dolphins need a lot of help and 10 wins may not be enough to get into the playoffs but we can almost certainly say that 9 wins will most assuredly not get them in. While it is the NFL and weirder things have happened, a run of the table by the Dolphins would be shocking.
Still, they have to go out and play and today they play the Panthers. This game is not going to be easy but it is one they have to win if they want to stay alive. Playoff football in Miami? Yeah, we are pretty much in the playoffs right now.