5 things we learned about the Miami Dolphins dismantling of the Panthers
By Matt Serniak
Now that was fun. That was a game that we’ve been waiting for seemingly eons. A game where the Miami Dolphins began with their foot on the throats of the Panthers and just kept stepping on them for 60 minutes. It was a glorious thing to witness. Imagine the Dolphins, a team that had no idea how to execute 4th and short a month ago now are playing what scholars call complimentary football.
What the entire Miami Dolphin team did against the Carolina Panthers was nothing short of dominant and efficient. In all aspects of the game, the Dolphins were the superior team while also doing it in an aggressive surgical style. From the blocked punt by Duke Riley, to the defensive line hounding the quarterback play after play, to Tua and offense using a death by a 1000 cuts approach to wear down the Panther’s defense. It all was a performance predicated on balance. Some might say the team’s performance was perfectly balanced as all things should be.
I’m happy that the Dolphins are playing excellent football and destroyed a team as worthy as the Panthers. Are there better teams out there than Carolina? Yes. But we heard all week about their vaunted defense and that Cam Newton, who is back, by the way, was sparking their franchise. Well, the Dolphins just brought Cam and the rest of them back to Earth in tremendous fashion.
You can argue that there were more things that we learned about the Dolphins from yesterday’s victory. I’ll concede that. Here are the five things we learned from the Dolphins dismantling of the Panthers.