Miami Dolphins: 3 most impressive performances in win over Panthers
The Miami Dolphins were impressive against the Panthers on Sunday. Which players did the most to turn heads against Cam Newton and company?
After starting the season by winning just one of their first eight games, the Miami Dolphins have officially begun to turn things around. Coming in to Sunday, the team had won three straight and found themselves smack dab in the middle of the soft spot on their schedule. The victory against the Carolina Panthers was easily the most complete game that the Dolphins have played all year, and there is plenty of praise to go around.
Every unit made plays. The defense was outstanding, allowing just 10 points while sacking Carolina quarterbacks five times. The secondary had three interceptions, including yet another for Xavien Howard. They also finished with ten defended passes. The special teams set the tone early in the game with a blocked punt that resulted in the first touchdown of the game, and Jason Sanders was 2/2 on field goals. The offense put up a respectable performance, with 230 passing yards and the team’s first 100+ yard rushing performance on the season.
It may be too little too late, but an optimist can’t help but notice that the Dolphins’ playoff chances have increased from 2 percent to 9 percent over the last two weeks.
But it is safe to say that the team has started to turn the corner, despite having plenty of work to do. There are guys who are starting to stack together one good game after another, and some of the youngest players on the roster have been the most impactful during the current four-game winning streak.
So who were the top performers for the Miami Dolphins in their impressive win against Cam Newton and the Panthers? There are plenty to choose from, but here are our three: