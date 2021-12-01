Miami Dolphins: Why Parker and Fuller need to return at some point
By Matt Serniak
You can file this article under no duh but I really do hope that DeVante Parker and Will Fuller come back at some point and hopefully, it’s sooner than later. I understand that many are completely over the antics of Parker and Fuller, and I won’t tell you that you’re wrong to feel any way you do about them. But, this team can use all the good players they can get and DeVante Parker and Will Fuller are good players that would instantly help the offense.
The Miami Dolphins are ascending right now, winner of four straight no big deal, and I don’t think it takes a combination of Hank Stram and Bill Walsh to see that the Dolphin’s offense can use better wide-receivers out there. Jaylen Waddle is a stud and is balling out every week. He most certainly has caught a groove with Tua Tagovailoa. They’re going together like lamb and tuna fish.
But behind Waddle is Mack Hollins, who I love and want to still be one of the receivers going forward this year but is limited, and Isaiah Ford who can be replaced by almost anyone. Those are really the only wide-receivers that are getting any kind of shine. Of course, there’s Mike Gesicki, who really needs to be more of a focal point of the offense due to him being awesome, and even Durham Smythe is being used as more of a pass-receiving threat.
That’s not enough if you want to go out and win the remaining five games of the season and make a serious push towards the playoffs. Yes, I said the playoffs because I’m not sure if you heard but the Dolphins are right where they belong and that’s in the hunt.
With the Dolphins remaining schedule against the Beverly Brothers of in-state football teams, the Giants and Jets, then the Taysum Hill-led Saints on Monday night followed by the Derrick Henry-less Titans and a final showdown against the Patriots at home, the Dolphins have a chance to win out. I’m not saying that will happen because not many teams go on nine-game win streaks to end seasons, but I don’t fear any of those teams, at this point.
Having DeVante Parker and Will Fuller or even just one of them, probably Parker at this point, would open so much up for this team. If Phillip Lindsay can run as he did on Sunday and get more acclimated to the offense with Myles Gaskin’s production, and with how Waddle is navigating the middle of the field, an added playmaker would make an offense that is starting to click click even harder or louder based on what you think clicking does.
Parker has only played in five games this season due to some sort of hamstring injury(I really don’t know what it is at this point, honestly) raking up an off the chart 25 catches for 327 yards with one blistering touchdown while ̶B̶e̶r̶n̶i̶e̶ ̶M̶a̶d̶o̶f̶f̶ Will Fuller, who has been out with the worse case of broken finger in the history of broken fingers (wink wink, yeah I’m sure that’s what has kept him out) has put up the fiercest four catches for 26 yards these eyes have ever seen. I realize these guys have been mega disappointments this year, but if they’re on the field they would be a sizable upgrade.
So having as many good players at your arsenal would be, at least in my opinion, the best way to go moving forward. I don’t think I’m breaking any ground with that take. In tight spots, I don’t want to have to rely on the talent the Dolphins are currently trotting out at receiver, besides Waddle. I want to rely on guys, who at the moment, are on everyone’s naughty list.
Currently, this is Brian Flores’ stance on these guys.
I gotta tell you, I don’t feel confident about them playing this week. Honestly, against the Mike Glennon-led Giants, the Dolphins probably don’t need them. But the following week against the Jets would be a great time to get back and then a bye week. Get somewhat on the same page as Tua and let’s make some noise.