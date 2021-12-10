Miami Dolphins Myles Gaskin put on COVID-IR but could be back soon
By Brian Miller
Myles Gaskin is a fully vaccinated Miami Dolphins football player but he is now on the COVID IR nonetheless. The addition to the list comes at a very good time.
Miami won’t play this weekend and if they did, Gaskin would most assuredly not be a part of it. Instead, there is a decent shot he could be back to face the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium a week from Sunday.
Gaskin was placed on the list today by the Dolphins. He will now have to undergo testing before he can return. He will need two consecutive negative tests within 24 hours.
If Gaskin can’t go against the Jets the job will fall on the legs of Phillips Lindsay and Salvon Ahmed and we should see the forgotten man, Duke Johnson signed from the practice squad as well.
Lindsay looked good on a short week after being claimed off waivers after his release in Denver. The Dolphins scaled down the playbook for him to get him involved against the Panthers. Last week he was out with an ankle injury against the Giants.
The Dolphins will need as many players on the field as they can get. They will have four games until the season ends and are pushing to get into realistic playoff talk.
There is no word yet on whether or not other players may end up on COVID. It will depend on who may have been in contact with Gaskin over the last several days. We should know more in the next 24 hours if any other players are placed on the list.