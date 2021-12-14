Right now the Miami Dolphins need positive vibes only
By Matt Serniak
Just when the Miami Dolphins were starting to click, just when the players were beginning to believe in themselves and take that belief and turn it into execution, just when the whole entire season was, realistically, laid out in front of us and visions of postseason play danced in our head, that pesky pandemic had to rear its disgusting head. The Miami Dolphins have been hit hard with a Covid outbreak and it even seems the rest of the league will have a lot of, potential, shuffling around to do in the next five days.
I say the Dolphins have, potential, shuffling because as of right now we know that Jevon Holland, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Phillip Lindsay have all been vaccinated. That means it’s possible that they will be able to play on Sunday.
Of course, this is also assuming that all four of these guys won’t be feeling the effects of the virus, something though unlikely is still possible. All of us need to be crossing everything we have that can be crossed that all of these guys are feeling okay and pass those consecutive tests.
Honestly, I think the Dolphins can survive losing all the running backs. It’s not like replicating their production would be a huge ask or anything like that. Duke Johnson, who I’m being told is in fact a member of our universe and not thrown into another due to the Mandela Effect, will be asked to tote(wink) the rock along with 7th rounder and possible legend Gerrid Doaks being elevated to the main roster. That should be enough to get around 60 yards on the ground, which is, sadly or not sadly depending on you look at it, a number that Tua and the offense can work with.
But replacing a budding star like Holland is not something I would want to do. Yes, the combination of Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe should be enough to take down the Jets, who have major injuries to their receiving core, but that’s not the point. I want to keep seeing Holland out there and get more experience.
This is a game against the Jets that Dolphins are still being favored by 8.5 points from boys in the desert. Even with the potential of these guys out, nothing has changed on that front. More importantly, this is a game the Miami Dolphins can’t afford to lose. If they lose, then their aspirations of being the only team to ever start 1-7 and make the playoffs will be dashed because I really don’t think a nine-win team will be making the playoffs. It’s not like this is the NFC.
So what does the team need from us, the fans? The team needs a strict display of positive vibes. Yes, I know that is something that might be foreign for some people, and that positive vibes only is a phrase that you can buy on a mug from Kohl’s, but it’s a message we need right now. No going after other quarterbacks on other teams, no ragging on our own quarterback, and let’s try and have confidence that the Dolphins can go out there and get the job done and not care how it gets done as long as it gets done. How does that all sound? Unrealistic? I’m sure it does. But right now, the season can go up in smoke if a bunch of tests doesn’t go our way and I don’t want to be responsible for potentially putting out any bad juju. So be nice especially during this time of the year. It worked for the Ghostbusters when they saved NYC the second time, so maybe just maybe the idea of being nice can save the Dolphin’s season. I’m for that.