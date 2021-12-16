Jaylen Waddle has been added to Covid reserve list
By Matt Serniak
The whole positive vibes-only article I wrote the other day mustn’t have sunk in with everybody. Some alleged Miami Dolphins fan, must not have been sending positive vibes to the team and snuck in a negative vibe in there. It’s the only thing that makes sense that or Covid is still out there and is gaining steam just like it was predicted it would. Now, Miami’s best offensive player, Jaylen Waddle, has been added to the list. A list that includes Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsay, and Jevon Holland.
I can’t add gifs here but I’m pretty sure all of us are doing the Jim Carey spitting out his water in Liar Liar yelling OH COME ON!! right about now. The one guy on offense the Dolphins really couldn’t lose that will have a direct impact was Jaylen Waddle. You can make the case that Mike Gesicki is their best offensive player and I will tell you are wrong. Waddle makes the offense go and now Tua will be looking for someone and others to shoulder the load of being the 3rd down guy. Waddle is currently tied for 3rd in the league for most 1st down catches on 3rd down.
At least Tua is used to playing with a depleted receiving core. Fortunately, DeVante Parker came back two weeks ago, played, and finished the whole game without getting injured. He had a very much need vet day yesterday so he should be primed to be Tua’s main guy to throw too. I honestly think Parker will have a good game against the Jet’s secondary. He has a good rapport with Tua on the slants off the RPO game and we know how much Tua trusts him outside the numbers when it’s time to give him a chance.
Who might we see get elevated up from the practice squad? I’d love to see Kirk Merrit get a shot. The often fabled Merrit is a favorite of folks on the internet and I actually think he can play well if given a legit opportunity in an NFL game. Expect to see more Hollins, Ford, and more Wilson. Also, expect to see even more Gesicki lined up at receiver. He’s been very quiet over the last month and now would be the best time to break out and show everyone why he’s a top-five tight end/receiver in the league.
I realize this it’s the Jets and they have their own continuing problems that they are dealing with. But losing Waddle will have a big-time impact on this offense. I think the Dolphins can certainly overcome that, but life for the Dolphin’s offense has gotten much more difficult. Hopefully, all the running backs can come back if they have the two negative consecutive tests. Running the ball, soundly, would be an excellent way to combat the loss of Waddle. Make no mistake, we’re at the pet’s heads falling off stage of the season.
Here’s hoping we’re still sending positive vibes only to the Dolphins. Let’s hope Waddle and everyone else feel good and that they are doing everything they could to be safe. It’s a tough ask in a sport that requires players to be right up on each other. But here we are.