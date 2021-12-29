7 things we learned in the Miami Dolphins dominating win over the Saints
By Matt Serniak
It’s been one day since the Miami Dolphins let the rest of the league know that they will no longer be residing in the world that is “in the hunt”. Yes, and I’m sure we’re fully aware by now, the Miami Dolphins, the 2021 Miami Dolphins are currently the 7th seed in the AFC playoffs.
This means if a planet killer of a comet, such as the one in Don’t Look Up(which is a must-watch movie on Netflix) strikes the Earth in the next few days, the Dolphins would be eligible for postseason play. I’m crossing my fingers that our very smart government doesn’t do anything that leads our species and every other species to become extinct, but hey you never know what’s going to happen when you’re dealing with the unstable.
What the Dolphins did to the Saints on Monday night was straight-up abuse in the most legal way possible. I have no sympathy for the Saints and the fact that they had to start a rookie quarterback in Ian Book or that they had 20 some players on Covid list. As I wrote last week, nobody cared when Tua was out with the rib injury or when the running back room had Covid, or even when Waddle and Holland missed the Jets game. It’s a tough break but I feel no pity for any team.
However, I’m not oblivious to the fact that the Dolphins defeated a wounded team in the New Orleans Saints. The W they earned will always be a W, but I know that the Dolphins didn’t change anybody’s mind one way or the other in how they think of them.
That all changes in five days when the Miami Dolphins play the current #2 seed in the AFC, Tennessee Titans. If Miami wants respect, and I’m not even sure they care about that, beating the Titans will gather some. It will be the biggest game of the year for the Dolphins. Then if they win, the last game against the Patriots will be the biggest game of the season. I hope you’ve been noticing that trend.
Although the Dolphins beat up on a weaker opponent on Monday night, I feel we still learned some things. These things are a little bit subtler than what I usually go with given the nature of how the night went.