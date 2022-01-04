3 reasons to watch the Miami Dolphins game on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins’ playoff hopes were dashed last week, but there are still a handful of reasons to watch the final game of the season on Sunday.
Just as in seasons past, a promising late-season push by the Miami Dolphins has ended with a whimper.
It was just one year ago that the Dolphins headed in to the final week of the season with a 75 percent chance at making the playoffs, just needing a win against the Bills to qualify. They laid an egg, allowing 56 points to a Buffalo team that rested their starters for half of the contest.
It has happened again in 2021. After an abysmal start to the season, Miami rallied to reel off seven straight victories, putting themselves in position to control their own destiny by winning their final two games. They went in to the most important game of the season, last Sunday against the Titans, and played the same song they always have. The typically dominant Dolphins defense gave up 34 points at the hands of Ryan Tannehill, and the offense was nearly as bad as it has looked all season.
Among the fan base, morale is low. It is the same feeling, just a different season. Same ol’ Dolphins. Monday morning quarterbacks are already looking ahead at free agents, potential trades, and draft prospects that could help the team in 2022. But Miami still has one remaining game on the schedule, and some of the decision-making that will be made in the impending off season could depend on certain individual performances in the contest.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at 1PM eastern, but has been moved in to the late window due to a flex by the NFL. Here are three reasons to tune in to the final game of the season on Sunday.