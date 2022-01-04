4 observations about the Miami Dolphins being trucked by Titans
By Matt Serniak
This really sucks. Like this sucks a lot. It be one thing if I were writing this article about how the Dolphins lost a close, hard-fought game where the Titans just made a few more plays than Miami thus leading to the Dolphins not making the playoffs. But that’s not even close to what happened. The game, like so many other big, meaningful games with real stakes on the line was so typical as to what we the fans of the Miami Dolphins have endured over the last 20+ years.
This felt like the last three playoff losses. It felt like all the recent Buffalo games such as week 17 of last season. There’s a bunch more we can all sit back and think of as we sip whatever medicine is the one you go to make you forget about how you feel.
Sunday’s contest between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans was over near the end of the first quarter. Even though the score was only 7-0, you could just tell there was no way the Dolphins were going to win. Like when Worm walked into the poker game where Mike McD was mopping up all the state troopers in Rounders saying “that’s one hell of an elk” and Mike McD instantly knew that his world was about to get worse. When Tua empty-handed fumbled ala John Beck, that was it. At least that was it for me. Perhaps you might feel different.
The Dolphins, once again, will not be making the playoffs. Ahead of them, are a ton of decisions in what direction the team needs to take if it does want to be a playoff and more team. There is a core there. I think that can safely be said. But the Dolphins are a puzzle missing a few pieces. Not many but enough to where you can’t be happy when you look at it.
The offseason starts in less than a week because the Dolphins have one more game against the New England Patriots. We hoped this game was going to be the biggest game of the year where we can unleash our defense on Mac Jones. Jones may not even play. I’d love to see Miami end the season on a highish note with a win making them go 4-2 in the division and winners of eight of nine. Unfortunately, that loss to the Titans is the one we’re going to be thinking of all week and probably a good amount into the offseason.
Usually, I’m telling you what I learned about the Dolphins game. I don’t want to teach anything today. I just want to tell you what I saw because I have a massive ego and I tell myself others want to read what I’m writing. So, here’s what I saw.