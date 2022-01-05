Miami Dolphins and Brian Flores need offensive overhaul in 2022
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need Brian Flores to overhaul the offense in 2022. The defense needs a tweak and that is about it. The offense is a mess.
When the 2022 season ends, Brian Flores can start making changes to his offense. He doesn’t have to wait until the start of free agency and he doesn’t need to wait for the NFL season to completely end either.
The biggest change he needs to make is at offensive coordinator. In his first season with the Dolphins, Brian Flores felt the Chad O’Shea system was too complicated and while it may not have produced winning football, we can absolutely say that the gutted offense was not in any shape to actually win a lot of football games.
O’Shea was fired after one year. Many fans will say that the offense needs continuity and I agree. That is why Flores needs to do away with the dual-OC system and name one of them the offensive coordinator. If the one who doesn’t get the job is offended, let them leave.
The offense lacks creativity. You will hear me say this over and over again until the predictability ends, a change needs to be made.
Miami has had four offensive coordinators since Brian Flores arrived, O’Shea, Chan Gailey, and the duo of Godsey and Studesville. For all the changes, nothing has worked.
Along with the OC changes, Miami should look for a better offensive line coach as well but the problem there is continuity as well. The Dolphins have cycled through line coaches each of the last three seasons.
It isn’t just the coaches, however. Miami needs to overhaul the offensive line to a degree. Jesse Davis should not play another year in Miami unless he is on the bench as a depth player. Miami needs at least one offensive tackle and maybe two depending on how they feel about Liam Eichenberg.
Miami needs to draft a center that can develop quickly and add competition for Michael Dieter. The same can be said for a guard to compete with Austin Jackson.
The receiver position was supposed to be strong this year. It wasn’t. Will Fuller was a monumental mistake. DeVante Parker was average and aside from Jaylen Waddle, the other players were contributing backups. Only Mack Hollins impressed enough to warrant a new contract. He will be a free agent after the season.
This says nothing about the future of Mike Gesicki who may not be back next year. He is a free agent and will be expensive.
With so many issues on offense, the Dolphins need to make this a focal point of this off-season. The Dolphins can’t continue to rely on their defense to bail out the offense. If Miami can legitimately fix the “O”, they will be a playoff contender next season.