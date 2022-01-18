Miami Dolphins: 3 reasons Mike McDaniel should be the next head coach
As the Miami Dolphins sit home for another year while the playoffs go on, they aren’t just sitting home and doing nothing.
Instead, they are currently on a head coaching search that has been interesting to follow.
For starters, firing head coach Brian Flores was an interesting move considering Miami did not fire general manager Chris Grier too.
However, after Miami fired Flores, all attention went right to current Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh is the guy Miami needs to hire, but what if they don’t hire Harbaugh?
Mike McDaniel should be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
I could see Miami go with buffalo bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll or Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Both of these guys make sense, but in my opinion, if Miami does not hire Harbaugh, they need to swing for the fences, even if they miss.
Daboll and Quinn may not be the safest hires, but they are far safer than hiring McDaniel.
McDaniel does not even call plays as the offensive coordinator in San Francisco, which is concerning, but his players and other coaches rave about him. And just because he does not call plays does not mean that he is not an integral part of the game planning process.
There is no doubt that hiring McDaniel would be the most boom or bust hire for the Dolphins, but it’s time to shake things up. Clearly, whatever they’ve been doing hasn’t been working, so it’s time to take a risk and see what happens. It has been nothing but mediocrity for the Dolphins, and outside of the Detroit Lions, Miami is one of the worst franchises in the NFL.
With all that said, here are three reasons the Miami Dolphins should Mike McDaniel as the next head coach.
(And everyone, please, it is Mike “McDaniel,” not Mike McDaniels…)