Breaking News: Nobody has a clue who the Miami Dolphins coach will be
For the love of everything that is holy, I hope the Miami Dolphins hire a coach soon because seeing everyone report who might possibly be the front runner is beyond exhausting. The Thing is nobody knows who the next coach of the Miami Dolphins is going to be.
It seems like every morning and nearly every hour, the odds change on who will be the next coach of the Dolphins. Currently, Las Vegas has everyone’s #1 candidate and that would be the very charismatic, very innovative, the guy who makes Dolphin’s fans feel great about 2022 former defensive coordinator for the Dolphins, Vance Joseph.
This means, according to Vegas, that Brian Daboll is headed to the Giants, Jim Harbaugh is headed to Las Vegas, and the dark horse Mike McDaniel is staying in San Francisco.
This is all well in good for Vegas and people that bet on these kinds of things, but nobody and I mean nobody except Stephen Ross and perhaps Chris Grier knows who it is going to be. Every national reporter, every guy who fancies themselves a hardcore insider are writing who they think is going to be the coach based on whatever source they have. But every person in one of these roles has sources from all different walks of life. It could be agents of some of these coaches or low-level guys in the building in Miami who knows? My point is all these articles mean nothing(go right and ahead and say this one means nothing as well) and that nobody knows who it’s going to be.
When Brian Flores was hired, he was at like +2,000 odds to be the coach of the Dolphins. Nobody else interview him, I think, and then poof he was the coach. That’s not to say that it won’t be Joseph, Daboll, or McDaniel, I’m saying getting worked up after any of these articles that are out there is a major waste of time.
I just needed to get this out there. Plus, I had some extra time during lunch so I figured why not? Just keep refreshing Twitter like most of us are doing waiting to see the first coaching domino fall. You’ll have plenty of time to tear the Dolphins apart no matter who they choose or who looks at the Dolphins with beer goggles on like it’s last call and just says “I guess why not?” Enjoy the rest of the day.