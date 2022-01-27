Miami Dolphins should follow Bills and Chiefs and not settle for a QB
By Jeremy Klump
If you missed the amazing AFC divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, I truly feel bad for you.
That was one of the greatest, if not the greatest, playoff games I have ever watched.
Both the Chiefs and Bills showcased their elite, top-tier quarterbacks as they went touchdown for touchdown, combining for 707 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and 78 total points scored.
The game was electric, and I don’t know about you, but it had me hyped up after watching it.
It was such a joy to watch two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL go head to head, but then it hit me…
The Miami Dolphins will never beat these two teams without an elite quarterback.
Yes, maybe they’ll finally knock off the Bills in a regular-season game or get lucky against the Chiefs in the regular season, but if Miami is even ever able to make the playoffs, there is a 0% chance starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be able to lead the Dolphins to victory.
Tagovailoa is a below-average starting quarterdeck, with a below-average NFL arm and below-average size.
Even though some pathetic, embarrassing Dolphins fans try and compare Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, he will never be as good as these guys.
Heck, he will never be as good as Deshaun Watson, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Derek Carr, and Lamar Jackson. I also believe quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson have higher ceilings than Tagovailoa, so Miami has one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the AFC.
The popular debate on Dolphins Twitter has been about if you do or don’t need an elite quarterback. The debate has been so big because Tua Stans have now pivoted from saying Tagovailoa is elite to saying he may not be elite, but you can still build around him and win. The pathetic argument has made me laugh, but one question that was posed to me got me thinking: What is your plan for Miami then if you think Tagovailoa isn’t good enough.
It’s a great question. My answer is this: follow the Bills and Chiefs plan, which is don’t settle at quarterback when you know you don’t have an elite franchise guy.
I’m sure some fans don’t even understand what it means, so I will break it down for you. Both teams decided to move on from their starting quarterbacks with low ceilings that will never be elite to acquire quarterbacks that have elite potential.
Let’s start with the Bills.