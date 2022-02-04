5 free agents the Miami Dolphins should take a long look at
By Matt Serniak
Believe it or not, the Miami Dolphins will be fielding a team for the 2022 season. Even with everything surrounding the team and with parts of the future still in question, the Miami Dolphins will be playing football in September. Changes across the team will be made and I hope the Dolphins pull the trigger on a few of these free agents.
I’m writing this on Thursday morning so at the moment we don’t know who the next coach of the Dolphins is going to be. Mike McDaniel is interviewing today and, apparently, Kellen Moore is interviewing on Saturday. I’d much rather Mike McDaniel but who knows what’s going to happen? Trying to predict anything of what the Miami Dolphins are going to do is like trying to guess lotto numbers if you’ve never been taught numbers before.
If you’re a firm believer in cap space, then you’re in cap space heaven. The Dolphins have the most of any team in the league.
Since most of us are adults here we can talk about how cap space is Fugayzi, fugazi. It’s a whazy. It’s a woozie. It’s fairy dust. It doesn’t exist. It’s never landed. It is no matter. It’s not on the elemental chart. It’s not real. This line from the Wolf of Wall Street is exactly what cap space in the NFL. It’s something that gets manipulated every year by the teams that actually want to get something done and who are also a little bit creative. But in reality, you don’t have to be the Sourcerer Supreme to have the cap work for you.
That all being said, the Dolphins do have a ton of money to throw around to free agents that still want to play for this franchise, which I assume will be pretty much all of them. I really don’t foresee many players not wanting to come to Miami because the owner is a weirdo.
Please note that when I made this list of free agents, I didn’t look at it wearing the lens of players such as Mike Gesicki, Emmanuel Ogbah, or even Xavien Howard not being here. I have no die what their fates are in regard to the Dolphins. I’d live to think that they’ll be resigned and will be here come week one, but who knows?
You’re going to see tons of lists, even from this site, of free agents that should come to Miami and play. Read those lists as well. They’ll be very good just not as good as mine. And yes, many of the articles are going to be rotating words of the same free agents. I guess that’s something everyone is going to have to deal with.