3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to draft quarterback Malik Willis
By Jeremy Klump
There is no debating that Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not shown he is the franchise quarterback in his first two seasons.
Tagovailoa was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, with many people labeling him the “Left Arm of God” and saying he would save the franchise.
Instead, Tagovailoa has showcased that he is injury-prone and has a limited ceiling in the NFL because he lacks the tools to become an elite quarterback.
Throw the words elite quarterback into the garbage, though, as the new argument regarding Tagovailoa isn’t if he is elite; it is an argument of whether he is good enough to win with.
The new argument has been centered around San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and like Garoppolo, if Tagovailoa can do enough to make sure his team doesn’t lose.
The Miami Dolphins need to draft Malik Willis.
While that argument is fun for some, I want more. I don’t want good enough; I want great. And I genuinely do not believe Tagovailoa will ever be great, which is why I have been so adamant about the Dolphins getting a new quarterback.
Miami should not settle on a below-average quarterback, and if you want to argue that Tagovailoa is average and not below average, go ahead. I still don’t want average, and you shouldn’t either.
If Miami cannot trade for a certain elite quarterback this offseason, I believe they should swing for the fences and draft former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
Willis is not a finished product, and honestly not even close to a finished product, but he has what Tagovailoa doesn’t; the potential to be special.
Could Miami swing and miss, and Willis be a bust? Sure. But they need to go for it because accepting mediocrity from Tagovailoa is just as bad, and in my opinion, worse.
There will be a lot of clap back from some Tua super fans on the idea of drafting Willis, and that is fine. They are just threatened by any quarterback that gives the offense a chance at big plays and an opportunity to score 30 points a game.
With all that being said, here are three reasons the Miami Dolphins should draft Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft. (And yes, he likely won’t be there at 29, but if they are sold on Willis… GO GET HIM AND BRING HIM HOME!)