3 hallmarks I expect for the Dolphins in a Mike McDaniel themed offense
By Matt Serniak
Like Big E would say, “It’s a new day yes it is.” It is a new day for us fans of the Miami Dolphins because, after nearly a month of searching and also dealing with one of the darker weeks as a fan of this franchise, Mike McDaniel has been named the 14th head coach of the Miami Dolphins, in ordinary time.
With the Dolphins hiring Mike McDaniel, we automatically start to piece together, in our minds, how the Dolphin’s offense might look. Visions of a power running game and bootleg laden throws come to my mind when I think about what could be. I came to this dazzling futuristic movie in my head by looking at what the 49ers did the last few years and past teams Mike McDaniel has been a part of. I think that’s only natural and it was a damn good flick.
But to think that the 2022 Miami Dolphins will be running the same offense that the 49ers ran is a bit too obvious in my opinion. I really don’t think the Dolphins will become the San Francisco 49ers of the east where and will be running the same exact system. I’m sure some aspects of it, which I’ll be getting into in a minute, will be installed but not everything and certainly not everything this year. This process is going to take some time to get everything McDaniel needs to see his true vision on the field. I’m all for that. I just hope management is as well.
Fortunately, the cupboard isn’t bare in Miami. The defense is loaded with bonafide studs with a wonderful collection of young guys and veterans. Of course, some guys will be lost due to free agency and Miami choosing not to resign, but the defense will still have a good amount of talented players to not have a complete drop-off.
Offensively, there’s a ton of work to be done, but Jaylen Waddle and hopefully Mike Gesicki being resigned are solid building blocks to start with.
Regardless of who Mike McD brings in on the offensive line, the skills position, and even possibly quarterback via free agency and the draft, I think there will be a few hallmarks, a few staples that the offense will philosophically be all about. I don’t fancy myself a psychologist or a Charles Xavier-level psychic so I can’t tell you what McDaniel is thinking, but I really do think these three offensive elements will be in place sooner or later.