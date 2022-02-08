Miami Dolphins: 7-round mock draft with new head coach Mike McDaniel
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins officially hired their new head coach, former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel.
McDaniel is a legitimate boom or bust hire as a head coach, but it was the exact move Miami needed.
There were a lot of good reasons to hire McDaniel, and now he is ready to get to work.
Miami has had back-to-back winning seasons, so McDaniel is not taking over a terrible team, but he is also not stepping into an easy situation.
McDaniel will have some big challenges: fixing the offensive line, finding a running back, making sure the defense can remain one of the best units in the NFL, and the looming decision at quarterback… just to name a few.
The Miami Dolphins have draft picks and money.
McDaniel will be able to navigate this offseason with the most cap space in the NFL and great draft capital.
Free agency will be the first step towards fixing this team and getting them into the playoffs, but Miami will need another homerun draft as they did in 2021.
Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, and Jevon Holland are already studs and will only get better as the years go on. For how bad Miami’s first three picks were in the 2020 NFL Draft, they made up for it with the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 2022 NFL Draft will be interesting, mainly because former head coach Brian Flores and new head coach Mike McDaniel are so different. McDaniel is an offensive-minded guru, so Miami’s draft strategy will not be as predictable with the change.
Now that McDaniel has been hired, it is time to go to work, and here is my first 2022 NFL Mock Draft with new head coach Mike McDaniel leading the Dolphins.