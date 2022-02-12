The Dolphins hire Matt Applebaum as their new OL coach
By Matt Serniak
Mike McDaniel is still replicating his Danny Ocean-like recruiting spree as he continues to fill out his coaching staff. One of the biggest dominos, from the fans and all rational folks alike, has fallen. The Miami Dolphins will have a new offensive line coach and that man is Matt Applebaum.
Who is Matt Applebaum? I’ll be honest, I’ve never heard of him. Here’s what I have learned in the last 30 minutes.
If you’re going to bring in a guy from the college ranks, you want a guy that has spits out results. Applebaum has done that in his two years. Zion Johnson is a guy that is currently being talked about as being a middle of the 2nd round type guy. Would it be crazy to think that Applebaum would champion Zion Johnson to Mike McD to draft him to bolster the struggling offensive line? Not at all.
As we can see, Matt Applebaum was in the NFL with Washington, where it appears he also pledges his fealty to the Shannahans. It was during that time where Mike McDaniel was coaching with Matt Applebaum. That’s really good to learn because it pretty much means that McDaniel got a guy who is going to run the type of zone blocking system that he wants. I don’t think anyone thought that wouldn’t be the case but it’s nice to have that confirmed.
The Dolphins, as we know, finished pretty much dead last in every blocking category that means anything. Not only that, but they somehow hit the reverse-triple crown by having three players in the bottom five in quarterback sacks and pressures. I think it’s safe to say that there will be some shuffling on the offensive line. Some guys will stay, some may have a new position, and some will be shown the door.
So, we have to say goodbye to Lem Jeanpierre. I don’t really celebrate the concept of someone losing their job and I won’t do that. Instead, I will conduct a silent cheer, organize a party, or maybe even ask the mayor if I can throw a parade that the Dolphins have a new offensive line coach. Feel free to handle the news of Matt Applebaum being the new offensive line coach for the Dolphins any way you’d like.
The sky is the limit for the 2022 Miami Dolphins. I can’t wait to see who is going to be the offensive coordinator. Curtis Johnson from the Saints and Frank Smith from the Chargers for that position. Personally, I don’t think Miami can do no wrong with either of those guys. I guess we’ll stay tuned. So much fun watching the visions in my head of the Dolphins scoring 30 points a couple of times next year. It’s going to be a wonderful change of pace.
Enjoy the Super Bowl. I still am leaning Rams and everything Odell Beckham. Also, if you can get the over in Evan McPherson field goals, hammer it.