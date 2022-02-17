The Miami Dolphins have 1-in-40 odds of winning Super Bowl 57
The early odds for Super Bowl LVII have been released. Where do the Miami Dolphins stand as we enter the off season?
The Super Bowl is over and we have reached the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Season, and it is never too early to start looking ahead to next year. WynnBet has released their early odds for Super Bowl LVII, and the Miami Dolphins find themselves near the middle of the pack.
These odds are subject to change and certainly will. We have not yet reached the start of free agency and are still more than two months out from the 2022 NFL Draft, and our own Dolphins have yet to fill out their entire coaching staff. Big name quarterbacks have decisions to make on their futures with their current teams, and any high-profile player movement could alter the lines drastically.
As is stands during the week after the Super Bowl, the Miami Dolphins odds of winning the championship next year are 40-to-1.
It seems like a fair number. There are issues surrounding the team’s owner that could create further turmoil in Miami, but it doesn’t look as though the sports books think that will weigh too heavily on the on-field product. The Dolphins odds to win the Super Bowl are almost always floating around the 40/1 mark.
But the real judgement about where Miami stands is best understood by looking at the odds of some of the other teams in the league. The Bills and Chiefs are joint favorites to win the next championship at 7-to-1 (+700) odds. The two teams that just played in the Super Bowl last week are next in line, both listed at +1200. Once you make it down the list to the middle of the pack, you begin to see the teams that Las Vegas puts on par with the Dolphins. Slightly ahead of Miami are the Cardinals, Browns, and Patriots (all +3000), and the Dolphins are tied with the Saints and Eagles (+4000). The teams at +5000 are the Seahawks and the Bears.
Perhaps the most interesting and eye-catching team on the list is the Denver Broncos. They have the 6th best odds of any team at +1500, ahead of teams like the Titans, Ravens, Packers, and Chargers. Noteworthy odds like this one usually have an explanation behind them. In this case, it is the potential of Aaron Rodgers coming to town. Denver is listed as one of the rumored destinations should the MVP depart from Green Bay, and it looks as though our friends over at WynnBet have already built that possibility in to their odds.
Should you run and put $100 on the Dolphins to win Super Bowl LVII? It would probably be wise to save your money. But if you feel strongly enough about it, now may be the time to do it as lines are subject to change with player movement and acquisitions.